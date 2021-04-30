‘Very young male’ dead after shooting at southeast Austin apartment complex

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A young man is dead after a shooting at a southeast Austin apartment complex Thursday night.

The Austin Police Department said it happened at the Goodnight Commons Apartments off East Slaughter Lane. That’s near Old Lockhart Road.

Advertisements

The call reporting shots fired came in at 6:50 p.m. Six minutes later, officers arrived on scene and found one “younger-aged male” with gunshot wounds, APD said.

An Austin Independent School District police officer who was at a nearby school heard the shots and also responded. That officer helped perform life-saving measures on the victim until Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, but the young man was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

Officers later said the victim was a “very young male” but did not give an exact age. Police believe the shooting happened in an outdoor stairwell.

Right now, officers have one person detained who is being questioned. Additionally, they’re still working to nail down a suspect description.

“They thought that had one thing, and then it turned into another. Like I said, it’s too fresh, too new, they’ve got to put the pieces together first,” said APD Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs.

APD is expected to be on scene for a couple more hours. Officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and also looking into video surveillance at the apartment complex. There is no threat to the public, officers said.

They ask anyone who has details about the shooting or video recordings to call 911.

Homicide investigation at the Goodnight Commons Apartments off East Slaughter Lane in southeast Austin April 29, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)