Virgo horoscope May 2021: What's in store for Virgo in May?

Virgos are sensible and measured, and the transits in May will match their personality. Career opportunities will fall into your lap and you’ll find conversation, listening and learning really easy. Express.co.uk chatted to astrologer, cosmic coach, crystal healer and founder of the Moon Child Sorority, Bex Milford (@cosmic_cures on Instagram) to hear her Virgo May 2021 horoscope predictions.

The main theme this May for Virgo is career expansion and absolutely smashing it at work.

Bex said: “Your career is in the spotlight at the beginning of the month Virgo, as your ruling planet Mercury moves into your Tenth House.

“This signals a period of being especially logical, analytical and strategic at work.

“You’ll be able to ace presentations, completely smash spreadsheets and articulate yourself in a way that impresses both superiors and peers because of your clear way of structuring your point of view.

“If you need to tie up a project or give a presentation, then May is the perfect time.”

