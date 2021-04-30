Was 2020 The UK’S Worst Year For Sleep?

According to new research, a staggering 85% of UK residents believe the ongoing lockdown has negatively affected their sleeping habits; with financial worries, lack of a social life and spending too long watching tv or on our phones being the top three reasons Brits are struggling to get their eight hours every night.

The results will likely come as no surprise to most people, considering the events of the last 12 months, however according to the new data over two thirds of Brits say that 2020 was the most stressful year of their life.

Advertisements

And three quarters of people now struggle to fall asleep at night due to feelings of anxiety caused by the pandemic.

The research comes from CBD brand TRIP, who surveyed 800 UK residentsto determine how the Covid pandemic has increased our stress and anxiety levels leaving us unable to get some much-needed rest.

The results show that on average most of us are struggling to fall asleep either 3 or 4 times a week, however 13% say they struggle every night due to their feelings of anxiety or stress.

Of course most doctors recommend that we get around eight hours of uninterrupted sleep a night in order to feel at our best, a statement supported by nearly 70% of respondents.

Which is why it’s so shocking to see that 15% of people are reporting they currently get at best between two and four hours a night.

So what happens to us when we aren’t getting those precious eight hours? Well according to the research the three main side effects of lack of sleep are a loss in productivity, trouble concentrating and mood changes. With each of the three being reported by at least two fifths of respondents.

Interestingly nearly 80% of those surveyed said they would be open to try CBD products to help them sleep better, and just under 15% said they already have done and believed it worked.

CBD products have recently become increasingly popular with reported benefits said to include reducing stress and anxiety, improving focus, supporting our immune system, and aiding with inflammation.

Advertisements

Olivia Ferdi of TRIP adds: “2020 was a rough year for pretty much everyone, so it’s no surprise that all of the stresses and anxiety last year brought with it has had a lasting impact on people’s sleep. Especially when working from home, finding ways to unwind and creating separation from the working day is really important – having a moment of calm before bed can really help stop your mind racing. I have found that having a TRIP drink or a few drops of our strong CBD oil just before bed is the perfect way for me to calm my mind and get some stress-free sleep.”

ENDS

About Trip

Trip are a CBD brand specialiseing in CBD infused drinks that can share a bit of calm in the everyday chaos and taste just as good as the feeling after. For more information please visit: https://drink-trip.com/