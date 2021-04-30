NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Weyerhaeuser vs. Rayonier: Which Lumber Stock is a Better Buy?

Weyerhaeuser vs. Rayonier: Which Lumber Stock is a Better Buy?

Author: StockNews
Weyerhaeuser vs. Rayonier: Which Lumber Stock is a Better Buy?

Lumber has recently hit an all-time high due to soaring demand driven by industrial and residential activities. We believe Weyerhaeuser (WY) and Rayonier (NYSE:) are well-positioned to capitalize on rising lumber prices. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:) manufactures and sells forest products. The company operates through three main business segments—timberlands, wood products, and real estate, energy & natural resources. Its wood products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, industrial and light commercial applications.

Rayonier Inc . (RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. The company operates through seven segments—Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Timber Funds, Real Estate, Trading, Corporate and Other.

The U.S. lumber market has been witnessing a soaring demand since the economy began recovering. Given low inventories, rising demand from industrial and residential activities has caused lumber prices to spike on April 19 to an all-time high of $ 1,328.50 per thousand board feet. The booming housing market, the country’s anticipated infrastructure developments and home improvement trends should keep driving lumber prices. Indeed, the global reclaimed lumber market size is expected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach $ 70.37 billion by 2028.

