WhatsApp's biggest competitor now wants to challenge Microsoft Teams too

Telegram only added one-on-one encrypted video calls to its suite of features last year, with group video calls originally planned to launch in 2020 as well.

The upcoming addition of group video calls will bring Telegram more in line WhatsApp, with the Facebook-owned messenger expanding its group video and voice calls limit from four to eight people last year.

While WhatsApp is the undisputed leader in the messenger market, thanks to its huge userbase of over two billion, rivals such as Telegram and Signal have made up significant ground this year.

After WhatsApp revealed its controversial new Ts and Cs earlier this year Telegram experienced a surge of new users.

In the space of 72 hours Telegram gained 25million new users in January.

That helped Telegram pass the 500million user marker.