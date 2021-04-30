Why Beverley Line of Duty actor is 'H' favourite as Patricia Carmichael

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV

This Bank Holiday Sunday may bring a lot of people to the pub, but many will be tied to their sofa to watch the final episode of Line of Duty season six.

The BBC released a gripping trailer last week of the finale episode where we will finally discover who is ‘H’.

Advertisements

Beverley‘s own Anna Maxwell Martin revealed a teasing clue in the latest episode of the show.

She plays the formidably stern character DS Patricia Carmichael, who Martin has labelled “misunderstood”.

The character first appeared in series five of the acclaimed drama when she was brought in as an independent investigator amid doubts over the integrity of Adrian Dunbar’s Ted Hastings.

During a scene in the second to final episode, Carmichael hammered her pen on the desk four times – spelling out ‘H’ in Morse Code.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

(Image: BBC | LINE OF DUTY)

Morse Code is an alphabet that spells out words or messages – for example the distress signal ‘SOS’ – using a series of short and long sounds.

But by tapping out four short sharp raps on a table, as Carmichael did, it indicates the letter ‘H’.

Advertisements

The criminal mastermind – known only by the single letter – has long been thought to be at the heart of police corruption on Line Of Duty.

Many now put Carmichael, played with loathsome brilliance by 43-year-old Anna Maxwell Martin, as favourite to be exposed as H.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

How she gets into character

Anna has hinted that she may have based her formidable character on people she’s worked with in the TV industry, noting she’s encountered people much like the Chief Superintendent.

During an interview with Phillip Scofield and Holly Willoughby she shared her secrets of how she gets into character.

The actress, 43, also told how portraying the ‘top b***h’ character can be ‘quite frightening’ at times as he own personality is much different from that of her alter ego’s.

Intimidating: Line Of Duty’s Anna Maxwell Martin has hinted that she may have based her formidable character Patricia Carmichael on people she’s worked with in the TV industry.

Your Hull Live email newsletter Get the latest updates from across Hull and East Yorkshire direct to your inbox with the free Hull Live newsletters. You can sign up very simply by following the instructions here

Speaking on the Obsessed With Line Of Duty podcast, Anna reflected on playing Patricia and knowing people like her, stating: “I know people now like Patricia, people in the industry like Patricia.

“She’s dead nasty but they are the easiest people to play. I love it.”

Remarking how the forthright detective was nothing like herself, Anna added that it could sometimes be rather alarming portraying such a character.

She explained: “I’m not socially confident or anything. When you play those people you have to come into a room and be like the top b***h… it’s quite frightening.”

Two different worlds

(Image: Instagram/Anna Maxwell Martin)

When we get to know a character on TV it’s hard to imagine they are any different in real life.

So we imagine Anna to be perhaps similar to Carmichael – stern, plain dressing, practical, woman in power.

But, she is quite the opposite – if you just put a photograph of Maxwell out of work vs on set she looks like a completely different person.

In real life she spends much of her time smiling like a Cheshire cat, wears bright and flamoyant clothing, and spends her time in the glorious countryside.

(Image: Instagram/Anna Maxwell Martin)

Her Instagram potrays her life in the Hertfordshire countryside from long walks, tree hugging, and enjoying slush puppies in the sun.

The actress has two daughters named Maggie and Nancy Michell, and spends much of her free time with them and her dog.

Although in her interview on This Morning earlier this week, the actress confessed her children said she has similarities to the character.

They told researchers she is a combination of Carmichael, and Julia from Motherland – an anxious middle-lass mother who lives in suburban London.

She confessed that she may bring out her Line of Duty stern ‘face’ when telling off her kids.