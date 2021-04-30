Windows 10 update fixes nightmare bug that could see you lose important files

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 update has fixed a nasty bug that could compromise crucial hard-drive back-ups. The issue first cropped up following the release of the February 2021 patch, with this download – as has been a common theme this year – breaking a number of features. As reported by Windows Latest , the download broke Intel webcams as well as the File History backup tool.

The Redmond-based tech giant went on to confirm webcam issues but didn’t address problems with Windows 10’s backup feature.

File History is an important PC tool as it can save specific files or folders to an external device.

By default the tool automatically backs up these files and folders when an external device is connected.

This can be a crucial safeguard if any of these important files or folders end up getting corrupted on a device’s main hard drive as the data can then be restored via a backup device.

