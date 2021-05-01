NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Are newspapers published and delivered on May Bank Holiday Monday?

UK

Are newspapers published and delivered on May Bank Holiday Monday?

Author: Jon Rogers
YOUR daily newspaper should be published and delivered as normal on the May Bank Holiday Monday.

The Sun will be bringing you all the latest developments so you can keep up with events from home and abroad.

The Sun, along with all the other national newspapers should be available this bank holiday

The Sun, along with all the other national newspapers should be available this bank holidayCredit: Getty

Are newspapers published on May Bank Holiday Monday?

The short answer is that the presses will run normally and you’ll be able to keep up with all the national and international news.

Barring any publishing difficulties all the daily national newspapers, including The Sun, should be available to buy on the May Bank Holiday Monday.

Rest assured national newspaper journalists will be working away so news hounds will be able to keep up with all the latest news in current affairs, sport and showbiz.

The national newspapers should all be available

The national newspapers should all be availableCredit: Alamy

Are newspapers delivered on May Bank Holiday Monday?

They should be delivered as normal even though it is a bank holiday.

Some smaller newsagents may not provide their usual delivery.

It is best to check with your local retailer to make sure they are open and providing the service.

Readers will be able to keep up with all the breaking news

Readers will be able to keep up with all the breaking newsCredit: Alamy

Where can I buy newspapers on May Bank Holiday Monday?

Most usual outlets will be open as normal, although some places may alter their opening times.

It’s best to check with your local shop just to make sure though.

You can check on the opening times of the main chains here.

Opening times will vary between stores.

