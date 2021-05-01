Britain's 'favourite' beach town named with Northumberland taking the crown – full list

Author:

Two seaside towns took second place, with both Tynemouth, in Tyne and Wear, and Devon’s Dartmouth sharing the spot.

Both achieved an impressive customer satisfaction score of 84 percent.

Tynemouth was given five stars for its beach and seafront, and four stars for scenery.

Visitors to Tynemouth praised the “selection and quality of restaurants and food options on offer”, as well as “the market at the Metro station at weekends”.

Dartmouth visitors recommended “taking a boat trip along the River Dart” or “the steam train from Paignton”.

Scotland also made it into the top five, with St Andrews taking third place.

Know as the “home of golf”, St Andrews achieved thanks to its five-star rated tourist attractions as well as its shopping options, which received four stars.

The town also scored a respectable four stars for beaches and value for money.

Those looking to beat the crowds were advised by respondents to “visit outside of term time when fewer students of its famous university are around.”

In fourth place was the seaside town of Aberaeron in Wales. The town scored a customer satisfaction rating of 82 percent.

Visitors awarded the quiet harbour five stars for scenery and four stars for “peace and quiet”.