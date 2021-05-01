NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Britain's 'favourite' beach town named with Northumberland taking the crown...

Travel

Britain's 'favourite' beach town named with Northumberland taking the crown – full list

1 min

132views
107
16 shares, 107 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

Britain's 'favourite' beach town named with Northumberland taking the crown - full list

Two seaside towns took second place, with both Tynemouth, in Tyne and Wear, and Devon’s Dartmouth sharing the spot.

Both achieved an impressive customer satisfaction score of 84 percent.

Advertisements

Tynemouth was given five stars for its beach and seafront, and four stars for scenery.

Visitors to Tynemouth praised the “selection and quality of restaurants and food options on offer”, as well as “the market at the Metro station at weekends”.

Dartmouth visitors recommended “taking a boat trip along the River Dart” or “the steam train from Paignton”.

Scotland also made it into the top five, with St Andrews taking third place.

Know as the “home of golf”, St Andrews achieved thanks to its five-star rated tourist attractions as well as its shopping options, which received four stars.

The town also scored a respectable four stars for beaches and value for money.

Those looking to beat the crowds were advised by respondents to “visit outside of term time when fewer students of its famous university are around.”

In fourth place was the seaside town of Aberaeron in Wales. The town scored a customer satisfaction rating of 82 percent.

Advertisements

Visitors awarded the quiet harbour five stars for scenery and four stars for “peace and quiet”.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

107
16 shares, 107 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in