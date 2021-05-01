Call of Duty Endowment Launches Campaign in Support of Military Appreciation Month

This Military Appreciation Month, we are launching the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign to address the significant unemployment and underemployment disparity that former medical and hospital corpsmen confront when returning to civilian life. Although military medical training generates qualified, adaptable, well-rounded candidates, fifty percent of veteran medics cannot find jobs in the civilian health care industry. Join the #CODEMedicalHeroes our campaign by participating in the Warzone Revival Challenge and purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Battle Doc Pack on the Xbox Store.
You’ll also get to see the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign while you’re connecting in Warzone from April 30 to May 10
Advertisements
C.O.D.E. Revival Challenge
Join the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Revival Challenge and commemorate medics and hospital corpsmen this Military Appreciation Month. During the month of May, the Endowment is challenging players to revive five other players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision has pledged to donate $ 1 USD to the Call of Duty Endowment for every challenge completed, up to $ 1 million USD.
For every five revivals, players will unlock a free C.O.D.E. Calling Card. Spread the word, because if one million participants complete the revival challenge during the week, we will host a Double XP event!
Support Vets with the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack
Developed with Treyarch, the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack was created in collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Medical Badge recipient, Sergeant First Class Timothy “Doc” Hobbs Jr., SGT. First Class US Army (Ret.), who was deployed on two combat missions in Iraq, two in Afghanistan, and one humanitarian mission in Puerto Rico.
Each purchase of the Battle Doc Pack Store Bundle on the Xbox Store for use in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone directly supports US and UK military veterans. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds for this pack place veterans, like Timothy, into high-quality careers.
Each purchase supports the Endowment and includes an Epic Sims Operator skin, Legendary Weapon Blueprint, Epic Weapon Charm, Epic Calling Card and Emblem, and Double XP Token.
0 Comments