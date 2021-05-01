Call of Duty Endowment Launches Campaign in Support of Military Appreciation Month

Author: Daniel Noel, Writer, Activision

This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

Summary The Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Launches #CODEMedicalHeroes Campaign for Military Appreciation Month.

Campaign honors medical service members and vets through the in-game C.O.D.E. Revival Challenge.

Check out the limited-time C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack on the Xbox Store.

This Military Appreciation Month, we are launching the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign to address the significant unemployment and underemployment disparity that former medical and hospital corpsmen confront when returning to civilian life. Although military medical training generates qualified, adaptable, well-rounded candidates, fifty percent of veteran medics cannot find jobs in the civilian health care industry. Join the #CODEMedicalHeroes our campaign by participating in the Warzone Revival Challenge and purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Battle Doc Pack on the Xbox Store.

You’ll also get to see the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign while you’re connecting in Warzone from April 30 to May 10

Advertisements

C.O.D.E. Revival Challenge

Join the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Revival Challenge and commemorate medics and hospital corpsmen this Military Appreciation Month. During the month of May, the Endowment is challenging players to revive five other players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision has pledged to donate $ 1 USD to the Call of Duty Endowment for every challenge completed, up to $ 1 million USD.

For every five revivals, players will unlock a free C.O.D.E. Calling Card. Spread the word, because if one million participants complete the revival challenge during the week, we will host a Double XP event!





Support Vets with the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack

Developed with Treyarch, the C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack was created in collaboration with U.S. Army Combat Medical Badge recipient, Sergeant First Class Timothy “Doc” Hobbs Jr., SGT. First Class US Army (Ret.), who was deployed on two combat missions in Iraq, two in Afghanistan, and one humanitarian mission in Puerto Rico.

Each purchase of the Battle Doc Pack Store Bundle on the Xbox Store for use in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone directly supports US and UK military veterans. 100% of Activision’s net proceeds for this pack place veterans, like Timothy, into high-quality careers.

Each purchase supports the Endowment and includes an Epic Sims Operator skin, Legendary Weapon Blueprint, Epic Weapon Charm, Epic Calling Card and Emblem, and Double XP Token.

The C.O.D.E. Battle Doc Pack is a limited time offer that ends once $ 2 million USD has been raised for the Endowment.

Advertisements

For more information on the Call of Duty Endowment, follow @CallofDutyEndowment on Instagram, @CODE4Vets on Twitter, and Call of Duty Endowment on Facebook.





Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) – Battle Doc Pack ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ 2 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ Activision Publishing Inc. This Military Appreciation Month, support U.S. and U.K. military veterans by purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Battle Doc Pack for Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty®: Warzone™, created in partnership with U.S. Army Combat Medical Badge recipient, Sergeant First Class Timothy ‘Doc’ Hobbs, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), who served on four combat deployments and one humanitarian mission. The Endowment pack includes: – 1 Epic Operator Skin for Sims – 1 Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint – 1 Epic Weapon Charm – 1 Epic Calling Card – 1 Epic Emblem – Double Weapon XP Token The Call of Duty Endowment places unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. into high-quality jobs*. By purchasing this pack, you will directly contribute to the Endowment’s mission. This is a limited time offer that will end once $ 2 million USD has been raised for the cause. *For more information please see https://www.callofdutyendowment.org/partners. This pack is not cross-platform supported and may be accessible on Xbox only. © 2020-2021 The Call of Duty Endowment and Activision Publishing, Inc.The Call of Duty Endowment logos are trademarks of The Call of Duty Endowment.