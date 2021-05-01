Can you use baking powder for heartburn? Four health benefits and three drawbacks

Soothe sores: In the same vein as dental health, baking soda can also calm troublesome canker sores.

These painful ulcers develop inside the mouth, and baking soda mouthwash can help temper the pain.

Kidney health: A study published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology found sodium bicarbonate helped stall the progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Bicarbonate supplements could help slow the impact for other people, but they should consult their doctor first.