Currys launches big savings for May Bank Holiday – 4K and 8K TVs, iPhones and more

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Bargain hunters can save up to £300 on tech such as large screen TVs and laptops, while Currys is also running its Pay Later scheme which lets customers pay nothing for six months.

Speaking about the latest Currys promotion Ed Connolly, chief commercial officer at Dixons Carphone, said: “Our Epic Deals event give customers a chance to upgrade their home tech, and with the amazing prices on offer across this bank holiday weekend, there has never been a better time to shop.”

Advertisements

Connolly went on to add: “The Epic Deals event comes as we’ve been opening stores across the nation over the past three weeks, and we’ve seen customers come to our stores to find amazing tech and advice from our colleagues. We also understand that not everyone will feel comfortable returning to our stores just yet, so customers can continue to access to our amazing colleagues via our digital ShopLive service and Order & Collect.”

READ MORE: AirTags review: Find your keys with ease, but only with an iPhone