Daily horoscope for May 1: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

You may feel like you have hit a snag in the road today, as many people wish to convey their problems to you. Thankfully, Venus and Mercury are together in Taurus, meaning you are ready for what comes. You will feel prepared to lend a helping hand and a caring ear.

The Moon is in Capricorn, giving your caring nature a boost. Advertisements You might play the role of part-time therapist today as some will turn to you in their hour of need. Mercury will align with Pluto, which can open up secrets. Today will be the day in which some things will need to be resolved.

However, do not let it hold you back and use this time to socialise. You will find the right balance between work and play. Enjoy the weekend, and focus on some self-care. Horoscope Friends said: “You may shun the superficial, as conversations could turn to deeper issues.

“You might find yourself playing part-time therapist or listener, as someone shares the story of their life or has a tricky issue they need to talk over. Advertisements “As convivial Mercury aligns with Pluto. “Things can come out into the open as secrets are uncovered or someone feels a need to confess. “On a lighter note, detective novels, thrillers and mysteries may appeal greatly, and could be your go-to form of entertainment if you need some respite.”

