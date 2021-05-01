NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis cried before his wedding 'I have no choice' –...

Entertainment

Elvis cried before his wedding 'I have no choice' – Why did Elvis Presley marry Priscilla?

1 min

122views
107
16 shares, 107 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Elvis cried before his wedding 'I have no choice' – Why did Elvis Presley marry Priscilla?

There were rumours that Priscilla’s father, angry after so many years living with his daughter, threatened to prosecute Elvis for taking a minor across state lines.

He had been travelling with Priscilla to Los Angeles and Las Vegas when she was 15, which was contrary to the agreement made with her parents when they permitted her to leave Germany aged 16 to move to the US.

Advertisements

Elvis had assured them that their daughter would remain in Memphis, chaperoned by the star’s grandmother Minnie Mae, living in a separate house and attending school.

Instead, Priscilla even wrote fake postcards which were mailed from Memphis by staff whle she was travelling with Elvis.

However, other claims suggested Priscilla herself had pressured Elvis into marriage, threatening to go to the press with the details about their relationship, especially when she was 14 and 15.

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

107
16 shares, 107 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in