Elvis Presley: Joanna Lumley was ‘appalled’ by lack of respect for The King when he died

“Those times weren’t really Elvis. People didn’t really know what he was going through.”
Elvis was just 42-year-old when he died of a heart attack at Graceland on August 16, 1977.
At the time, Lumley was shooting The Avengers in Canada and was “appalled” by how the press reported his passing.
“I felt like there had to be a correlation there because they weren’t both taking the same prescription medication and why does he have all these really geriatric diseases very young in life with glaucoma, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis and different things like that?
“When I discovered that his maternal grandparents were first cousins, I just thought from a fan perspective, maybe this is part of that answer to the why question that all Elvis fans have. I felt an obligation to this story to full investigate it and that only grew the deeper I got into the project.”
And then the author found that as she delved further into The King’s health history, she didn’t have to theorise anything at all.
“And that was really the real goal, because if we can show he had serious illness prior to fame then we know the prescription medication didn’t cause it – for example his colon problem, I was able to trace that back to the Presley family.
“It’s something that Elvis dealt with her entire life but it’s often set aside as ‘Well the prescription medication will have slowed his bowels and that would have caused it.’”
