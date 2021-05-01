Eyewitnesses claim 'alien' visited Bolivian city after UFO sighting – 'Halo in the sky'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

The space visitor reportedly climbed out of its spaceship and strolled down streets in the Monteagudo neighbourhood of the city. The unconfirmed alien was said to resemble a “chupacabra”, a mythical folkloric creature, and was approximately 30 centimetres tall.

Prior to its appearance, residents reported seeing a halo of light in the sky, according to El Tribuno newspaper. UFO enthusiast Javier Aliaga told local media: "As the object entered the sky, there was a crash, like thunder. "Furthermore, the characteristic of this object is as if it were throwing fire."

After its walkabout the alien returned to its space ship and departed for a destination unknown, the eyewitnesses believed. The only traces that remained of its visit were circles in the grass, from where a UFO took off, they said. Sightings of UFOs have increased dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic.