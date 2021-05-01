Fast and Furious 9 Vin Diesel: 'Dominic Toretto's origin story will blow your mind'

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Later this year Dominic Toretto continues his Fast and Furious legacy with the ninth film in the series. The trailer for the movie has already teased a lot of unbelievable car stunts, but Dom star Diesel has revealed it will also focus on the backstory of his character a lot more.

Diesel recently noted there is a lot fans of the series don’t know about Dom. Advertisements During the debut episode of the official Fast and Furious podcast, EW’s BINGE: The Fast Saga, Diesel revealed how the story will focus on Dom’s backstory. He said: “The whole world has this excitement about this movie coming out, but for those who have been with the franchise, it’s even more special. “Because if you can remember the first movie, you are now going to go before the first movie and understand the first movie even more. That’s cool. I’m a D&D head, so that’s like origin stuff.” READ MORE: Fast and Furious 9 Vin Diesel: ‘Paul Walker sent John Cena to me’

Some of this information has already been teased in the trailer for the film. In the latest clips Dom’s brother, Jakob Toretto (John Cena), made an appearance. Previously, there had been no mention of the character, signifying that the pair may have hit a rough period in their relationship. Diesel continued: “So to see family members you never thought you would have seen, it’s gonna kind of blow your mind.” Advertisements

Diesel said on the podcast: “Just wait for [Fast and Furious] 10. “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.” He also recently spoke candidly about finding Cena for the role of his on-screen brother and credited his late co-star Paul Walker as the reason for hiring the former wrestler. Diesel said in a press conference: “I remember once we started getting closer to production, [director] Justin [Lin] and I would talk about how harrowing it would be to actually cast a new Toretto, the brother of Toretto.”