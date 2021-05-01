France holidays: Britons who are vaccinated may be able to travel to France from June 9

President Emmanuel Macron plans to ease the nation’s restrictions on May 2, which includes lifting travel restrictions and easing the curfew currently in place.

With hopes that the number of daily Covid-19 cases will soon begin to fall, France is hoping to welcome back holidaymakers from June 9.

The leaked plan details the country will reopen its restaurant terraces in mid-May and hopefully return to some normality by June 30.

If all goes to plan, the easing of restrictions will see France’s tourist hotspots fully reopened just nine days after the UK.

