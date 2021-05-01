Gogglebox Ellie and Izzi's Yorkshire home is driving fans mad

Author: [email protected] (Will Twigger, Lucy Marshall)

Fans of Gogglebox were stunned after discovering a peculiar detail in the home of Ellie and Izzi.

Sibling duo Ellie and Izzi are on our screens every Friday, and during last week’s episode, viewers picked up on something they spotted inside their northern house.

The sisters are known for offering unfiltered and uncompromising verdicts on telly shows, public figures and, more than anyone, Boris Johnson.

And last week the duo got to break down Line of Duty, Game of Talents, Catfish UK and Four in a Bed, The Mirror reports.

But viewers weren’t paying attention to what they were saying – they were too distracted by their strange detail in Leeds home.

Commenting on an exterior shot of the property, one wrote: “The distribution of windows on Ellie and Izzi’s house distresses me greatly #Gogglebox.”

A second agreed: “Yes! Drives me mad too, trying to work out the windows.”

“I thought it was only me,” a third chimed in.

A fourth reasoned: “Pretty sure it’s a flat and those windows are just on the staircase.”

February saw Ellie and Izzi top the show’s Instagram rich list, as new research indicated they could be earning over £600,000 a year between them if they were to put out one sponsored post every day.

Even if they posted just once a week, this figure could be as high as £96,000.

The sisters were approached for the show back in 2015, and first appeared that same year.

They’d been approached by an old friend working on the show who reckoned they’d be the perfect characters to add to the line-up.

“We thought ‘Who’d want to watch us?’,” Ellie said at the time, “and then we got picked and couldn’t believe it!”

Gogglebox airs on Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.