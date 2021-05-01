Guide: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games And Accessories For May And June 2021

Author:

We’re moving into the warmer months now, and things look to be heating up on the video game release schedule, too. After a relatively quiet start to the year, the release of Monster Hunter Rise and New Pokémon Snap have helped get Switch owners’ pulses racing, and there’s plenty more to look forward to in the months of May and June.

We’ve collected together some of the biggest Switch games coming over the next couple of months below, including a couple of first party releases, some choice Switch ports and a juicy remaster. And towards the bottom of the page you’ll also find a selection of the best accessories hitting stores, too.

So, relax and prepare for a lovely scroll through the biggest Switch games coming over the next couple of months….

Exploratory underwater survival adventure Subnautica is coming to Switch next year along with its sequel Subnautica: Below Zero. This well-received pair has been available on other platforms for years (Below Zero in Early Access form), but developer Unknown Worlds has been working hard on the Switch versions — check out our interview to find out more.

A surprise announcement from the Nintendo Direct back in February, Miitopia might not be the 3DS remaster we’d have chosen from that system’s sterling catalogue, but it was a charming little Mii-fueled RPG that we enjoyed back in 2017, and that’s despite having our heads turned by the new Nintendo console on the block at the time.

We’re intrigued to see how Grezzo’s Switch version will hold up against the library of quality RPGs on Switch.

Atlus brings this classic PS2-era RPG to Switch in remastered form at the end of May.

What about SMTIIINHDR (as all the cool kids are calling it) is remastered, exactly? Well, the 3D models and backgrounds have been spruced up for this release (which comes eighteen years after the original), and there’ll be new voice work and additional difficulty levels, too — plus the ability to suspend play at any time and resume whenever is convenient. That last point may not sound essential, but it’s a godsend if you’re playing on the bus and your Switch is about to die. We’re looking forward to this one.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection brings together the trilogy of 3D hack-and-slash games from Team Ninja in one deadly little package on Switch. You’ll get to unleash torrents of stylish ultraviolence in the shoes of celebrated ninja, Ryu Hayabusa and relive some of the 360/PS3 era’s greatest action games on a console you can fit in your pocket.

If you’ve got large pockets, that is. Still, more comfortable to have a Switch than a launch PS3 wedged about your person, no?

Revealed in the February 2021 Nintendo Direct, this is the long-awaited return to the fairways for the Mushroom Kingdom’s finest. Mario Golf: Super Rush is set to feature RPG elements along the lines of the celebrated Mario Golf on the Game Boy Color, plus an entirely new spin on the game in the titular Super Rush mode, which has multiple players racing around the course in Nintendo’s take on ‘speed golf’.

It looks manic and hilarious if the trailer is anything to go by, and we can’t wait to get into the swing of things. We love a good walk spoiled, so we’ll be grabbing a 3-wood and hitting the fairways soon.

