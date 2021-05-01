Harry Wilson sends message to Jurgen Klopp after stunning hat-trick for Cardiff

Author: [email protected] (Samuel Meade)

Harry Wilson insists he is “good enough” to play for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side after bagging a hat-trick for Cardiff.

The Welshman was forced to leave Anfield once again in the summer as he sought regular football.

Wilson spent last season playing in the top flight with Bournemouth having impressed in the Championship with Derby the year prior to that.

The 24-year-old was forced to drop into the second tier once more but is in no doubt he would make a difference if he was given a chance with the Reds.

“I feel I’m good enough to be in that squad,” said Wilson. “I’d like to think I could go in there and add something different.

“It’s always been my aim to get into the Liverpool team and play for the club I’ve been at since I was eight. But you know the quality Liverpool have got, the famous front three [Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane].

“I’ve always been confident in my ability and, playing with the players in that team, I feel it would help me with my game.”

Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have broken into the first team over the past 12 months and Wilson is hoping to do the same.

The midfielder is determined to play as high as he can though and will have no problem seeking a move if Klopp cannot present him with opportunities at Liverpool.

He added: “That’s out of my hands. That’s up to the manager there to make those decisions but I’m fully focused on finishing the season with Cardiff and playing at the Euros with Wales.

“I’m determined to have a good tournament there and, if it’s not with Liverpool [next season], I’m determined to get a move. I feel I deserve to play at the highest level I can.”