High water locations on Houston-area roads

US

High water locations on Houston-area roads

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

High water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — It’s been a wet morning on the roadways, thanks to the widespread and slow moving storm that covered the Houston area.

As always, keep an eye on high-water locations on Houston-area roads and other trouble spots for drivers, as heavy storms bring flooding rains.

Remember, if you come across high water, don’t attempt to drive through it. Turn around, don’t drown.

The following high water locations are being reported by Houston Transtar:

There are currently no high water locations being reported

Updated on 5/1/2021 at 7:24 AM

FULL FORECAST: ABC13 Weather

Live traffic map

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

