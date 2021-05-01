Holidaymakers reveal their top spots for UK seaside staycations

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed

The Northumberland village is renowned for its stunning coastal castle, which helped crown the resort the nation’s number one in a tourism poll. Bamburgh had slipped from its first place last year, but reclaimed top spot again after receiving a customer score of 85 percent. Visitors gave it five stars for its beaches, tourist attractions and scenery.

Holidaymakers also gave it top marks for value for money, with prices for accommodation being half those at resorts in Cornwall. Advertisements Despite the small size of Bamburgh, the vastness of its beach meant it received positive feedback for its peace and quiet, allowing visitors to easily distance themselves and avoid crowds. However, it may not be so peaceful for long, the study warned. Bamburgh’s appeal has already started to spread, with visitors encouraged to reserve tables in restaurants and arrive at the castle early to secure a parking space. The poll was conducted by consumer champion Which? The website sought out views on Britain’s coastal towns and villages to find the nation’s favourite seaside destinations. It surveyed more than 4,000 people and ranked nearly 100 towns and villages.

Visitors rated nearly 60 seaside spots at 70 percent or above, while 30 were awarded four or five stars for peace and quiet. Tynemouth, in Tyne and Wear, took overall joint second place alongside Dartmouth, in Devon. Both received a visitor score of 84 percent, and five stars for their seafronts. Tynemouth was also given five stars for its beach and seafront and four stars for scenery. Visitors to Tynemouth praised the selection and quality of restaurants and food options on offer, as well as the market at weekends. Advertisements Meanwhile, fans of Dartmouth recommended taking a boat trip along the River Dart or the steam train from Paignton to get there. In third place, and taking the title of Scotland’s best beach town, was St Andrews. Busier than some of the other destinations at the top of the table, the town earned its high ranking thanks to its five-star rated tourist attractions as well as its shopping options, which received four stars. It also received four stars for beaches and value for money.

Those looking to beat the crowds were advised by respondents to visit outside of term time, when fewer students from its famous ­university are around. Aberaeron was ranked fourth and named the best seaside town in Wales, with a customer score of 82 percent. The quiet harbour town was given five stars for its scenery, with visitors commenting fondly on the houses painted in pastel colours. At the other end of the table, with a customer score of 48 percent, was Skegness. The Lincolnshire seaside town had also been rated bottom by visitors last year. But its score has improved slightly as a result of investment and refurbishment in the town centre and higher footfall, with more people holidaying in Great Britain than abroad last summer.