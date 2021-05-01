Holidays WILL go ahead from May 17 – but what countries will require you to quarantine?

Author:
Airlines and travel agents are accepting bookings for the summer period.
A senior government source said that ministers believe they can “keep tight controls in place at the border while taking a significant step forward on international travel”.=
When travel does resume, it will resume under a traffic light system, with countries split into three categories: green, amber and red.
The Government is also looking at ways to reduce the price of tests, with PCR tests normally costing around £120 to £160.
A Government spokesperson said: “We will work with the travel industry and private testing providers ahead of international travel reopening, to see how we can further reduce the cost of travel for the British public while ensuring travel is as safe as possible.
“This could include cheaper tests being used when holidaymakers return home, as well as whether the Government would be able to provide pre-departure tests.”
Which countries will be on which list?
The most recent update from the Department for Transport has indicated that lists of which country goes on which list has not yet been finalised.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said it is still “too early to predict which countries will be on which list over the summer.”
Travel experts believe most European countries will belong in the amber group, meaning quarantine upon one’s return from a European country is likely for the time being.
Finland and the Cayman Islands are also believed probable green countries according to some experts.
Popular holiday destinations like Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Croatia are all likely to be on the amber list.
India, which is currently battling a devastating second wave, is most likely to continue to be classified as a red list country, with the strictest travel protocols.
