HPD investigating possible human smuggling after 90 people found in SW Houston

US

HPD investigating possible human smuggling after 90 people found in SW Houston

Author: T.J. Parker

HPD investigating possible human smuggling after 90 people found in SW Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — What began as a reported kidnapping in a southwest Houston neighborhood turned out to be something bigger, according to police.

More than 90 people were found huddled inside a modest two-story home on Friday, prompting the Houston Police Department to look into possible human smuggling.

Friday night, Houston Police confirmed to ABC13 that five people found inside the home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Police began administering rapid tests after some of the people informed them that they couldn’t smell or taste, signifying virus symptoms.

According to the police department, the home is located in the 12200 block of Chessington Drive, which is located just off the South Beltway near the Southwest Freeway.

Just after 1 p.m., police offered their first statements on what they found.

According to police, they were informed about the location the night before through tips, leading to a search warrant being served this morning.

There were no children among the dozens of people crowded in the home, with the youngest being a person in their early 20s. Only five women are among them, with the rest identified as males.

In the early stage of the investigation, police said they have to keep the people inside for now until the investigation is complete.

Police added there are no serious injuries among any of the individuals, and investigators believe this is a smuggling case rather than a trafficking one.

Police are trying to figure out who the victims are and who is responsible for placing them in the home.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

