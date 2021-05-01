Inside Line of Duty star Martin Compstons impressive Las Vegas mansion

Author: Joanne Kavanagh

LINE of Duty TV star Martin Compston is living it up in his £300,000 mansion in Las Vegas.

The Scottish actor, 36, and his American wife Tianna, 33 snapped up the luxury four-bed home in 2019 and share it with their son and adorable pitbull King.

Martin Compston has bought a luxury Las Vegas mansion with his wife Tianna Credit: Instagram

The impressive pile boasts a heated swimming pool, spa, and has a trampoline set into the ground.

Visitors to the home on a cul-de-sac in an exclusive gated development are met by a grand hallway and sweeping staircase.

The couple, who married in 2016 at Mar Hall, Renfrewshire, can also enjoy mountain views and are within driving distance of the Grand Canyon.

Martin, who has played DS Steve Arnott in the hit BBC crime thriller since 2012, previously told how he has put the work in so that he can afford a luxury home.

10 The luxury home boasts a solar-heated pool

10 Sweeping stairs give the hallway a wow factor

He said: “I’ve never really spent my money or liked fancy cars, so we saved to hopefully get a bit of a dream home.

“It’s an incredible feeling when you’re from Greenock and you can get your family over to stay and you’ve got a pool out your back.

“The most therapeutic thing in the world is cleaning your pool — walking about mopping up leaves.

“I love it. The weather is great, obviously, and compared to Los Angeles and London you get so much more for your money.

10 Bathroom boasts a raised standalone tub

10 A massive garage has room for a fleet of cars

Martin shares the home with his wife Tianna and their cute dog Credit: Instagram

Martin has a table tennis court set up Credit: Martin

The actor’s cute dog soaks up the rays Credit: Instagram

The Line Of Duty star is loving the Las Vegas lifestyle Credit: Instagram

10 The pair love to share snaps of King on their social media

10 The pair love to take snaps together in their amazing pad

“It’s been 15 years of saving and hard graft to get to that stage, but I’m under no illusion about how privileged I am to be at this point.”

The ex-Morton footballer and his wife met in a hotel when Tianna was working as nightclub manager in Las Vegas.

They endured a long distance relationship before the actor then decided to move abroad to be with her.

He also told how his move was brought on by wanting to start a family with his wife.

10 The couple have some amazing art work on the wall

10 Tianna and King relaxing in the pool together

10 Compston recently had a Tennent’s tap installed in his home

10 The couple wed back in 2016 after meeting in Vegas

He previously said: “When you’re married and are getting older your priorities change.

“We’re getting to the point of maybe starting a family and your wife needs her family around her.

We’ve moved to Vegas and are two streets away from my mother-in-law.”

After Tianna pictured with a bump back in the Henley Festival in 2019, the pair became parents for the first time.

The couple are extremely private and keep their son out of the limelight.

Brochure pictures marketing the property before they purchased the pad also show that it came with a huge garage.

One of the three luxury bathrooms comes with a raised standalone tub.

Martin has even installed a Tennent’s lager tap in their home bar.

Martin Compston starts Gerry Cinnamon chant in street ahead of Barrowlands gig

