Join Bear Grylls in Week 5 of his military fitness challenge to get YOU fit

BEAR Grylls wants YOU to get fit as Britain bounces back from lockdown.

The ex-military hardman has joined forces with Be Military Fit to create an exclusive programme for Sun readers battling the bulge.

In the penultimate instalment of his six week challenge, Bear Grylls will put you through your paces with an exhilarating 30 minute session “to help you achieve more than you thought possible”.

He says: “This is your chance to change your life in six weeks.

“With restrictions on outdoor group fitness activities now lifted, this is your chance to breathe in the fresh air and get yourself into shape.”

In the video, Bear Grylls teams up with Drew – a BMF fitness trainer and former member of the Royal Engineers.

Together, Drew and Bear Grylls take you through dynamic stretching, including squats and lunges, before moving on to more intense exercises using a power band and rucksack to add an extra bit of resistance to your work out.

During the work out, Drew also gives a sneak peak into the world of military physical training instructors.

He says: “It’s about understanding that everyone is motivated differently.

“If I go up to someone and shout in their face, some people will react to that really well and it will give them that desire to keep pushing, for other people that might break them.”

“It’s about knowing your clients and keeping that military heritage at its best.”