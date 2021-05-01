Maradona medical team ‘deficient and reckless’ before football icon’s death, investigators say

Author: RT

This post originally appeared on RT Sport News

A medical board investigating the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that the team treating the Argentine football icon before his passing had acted “inappropriately,” according to reports.

Maradona died of heart failure aged 60 last November, a loss which sent his nation and the wider sporting world into deep mourning.

Advertisements

Recriminations have raged on regarding the treatment that the World Cup winner was receiving around the time of his death, which came just weeks after he had undergone brain surgery.

A medical board set up in Argentina to probe the death has now concluded that Maradona’s medical team were “reckless” in their care of the former Napoli and Boca Juniors icon.

“The action of the health team in charge of treating DAM (Diego Armando Maradona) was inadequate, deficient and reckless,” said a report shared with Reuters by a source close to the investigation.

The report added that Maradona had become seriously ill around 12 hours before his death, and that “he presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly monitored from 00:30 on 11/25/2020.”

Maradona’s private doctor, Leopoldo Luque, was targeted by investigators after the star’s passing, with his home and offices being raided last year as part of a probe into potential involuntary manslaughter.

Luque has denied any wrongdoing and was not charged.

Also on rt.com Diego Maradona doctor ‘investigated for manslaughter’ as Argentine police raid home and clinic

Maradona’s family have been vocal in their calls for the circumstances of his death to be clarified, while in March, Argentines took to the streets to call for “justice for Diego” as they demanded answers as to whether negligence had been a factor.

Advertisements

Maradona’s ex-wife, Claudia Villafane, and two of his daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, were part of the protest.

The football star famously fought addiction to drink and drugs throughout his playing days and post-career life, although an autopsy in December revealed no traces of alcohol or narcotics in his body at the time of death – but did confirm the presence of psychotropic drugs used to treat anxiety and depression.

Maradona passed away while he was recuperating in Tigre, just outside Buenos Aires. A World Cup winner, he provided some of the most iconic moments in football history – including his famous ‘Hand of God’ and solo goals against England in their quarter-final in Mexico in 1986.

Also on rt.com Maradona daughter rages at ‘sons of b*tches’ as autopsy finds NO alcohol or narcotics in Argentine icon’s body at time of death

Monuments and memorials to the late star include Italian club Napoli remaining their stadium in his honor. Maradona enjoyed the best days of his club career in southern Italy, guided the team of gritty underdogs to a first ever Serie A in 1987 – a title they won again in 1990. Led by Maradona, the Italians also lifted the UEFA Cup in 1989.