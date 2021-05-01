Max Verstappen frustrations spill over as Valtteri Bottas denies Lewis Hamilton 100th pole

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
Verstappen decided against an extra prep lap in Q3 which gave him clear running for a flying lap at the start of Q3, however the Red Bull driver ran slightly wide at Turn 4 and had his lap deleted, which would’ve been enough to take pole.
Clearly frustrated after the session, Verstappen was seen refusing a cameraperson a shot as he spoke with his team-mate Sergio Perez, and after his interview sat behind the podium with his head in his hands.
“Qualifying was very difficult to drive, I was struggling a lot with the grip,” explained a clearly frustrated Verstappen.
JUST IN:
Red Bull chief Christian Horner insists ‘pressure is off’ Verstappen
“Especially with the low grip we already have, and the tough wind out here, basically it cost me a lot of lap time, but it is what it is.”
And speaking of the two Mercedes out in front of him at the start of the race, Verstappen added that it’s “not ideal” but “will try to fight them tomorrow.”
“Hopefully everything stabilises a bit more because up until now, it’s not been a lot of fun to drive here.” concluded the Dutchman.
JUST IN:
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff delivers Bottas and Russell stance
Lewis Hamilton joins social media boycott in a stand against racism
Lando Norris respects Lewis Hamilton advice
Conditions changed throughout the final part of qualifying, with no one able to better their time, however Hamilton seemed content he’s ahead of his title rival.
“Great job by Valtteri and a great job by the team,” said the seven-time world champion.
“Surprised to be on the front row, definitely not expected this weekend – so we’ve got to be happy with that.
“Max obviously pulled something out towards the end, but not sure where they [Red Bull] were earlier on, but not the perfect lap.
Red Bull seemed to struggle throughout qualifying, with Sergio Perez taking a trip through the gravel during Q1, but will line up P4 behind his team-mate.
Carlos Sainz out-qualified his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc and will start P5, with Leclerc starting P8.
Esteban Ocon comprehensively beat his team-mate Fernando Alonso to make it through to Q1, and will start P6 with Alonso starting P13.
0 Comments