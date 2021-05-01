NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Michael B Jordan details getting into a burning car for...

Entertainment

Michael B Jordan details getting into a burning car for Without Remorse

1 min

101views
76
13 shares, 76 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Michael B Jordan details getting into a burning car for Without Remorse

Jordan added: “And I did the exact same, I felt the exact same way. So it was a match made in heaven when it came to that.”

However, when it came to the raging inferno of the car, the 34-year-old actor revealed he would never forget the scene he witnessed.

Advertisements

He revealed: “That is a day I would always remember. Yes. Yes, yes, yes, it is. Yeah, man, it’s really hot.

“This is one of those things where you don’t really understand the intensity of the flames until you walk up on a car that’s burning, and it is intense. To the point your hair’s singeing up on you know, your eyelashes and eyebrows might get a little singe, but at the same time the adrenaline was rushing.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

76
13 shares, 76 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in