Michael B Jordan details getting into a burning car for Without Remorse

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Jordan added: “And I did the exact same, I felt the exact same way. So it was a match made in heaven when it came to that.”

However, when it came to the raging inferno of the car, the 34-year-old actor revealed he would never forget the scene he witnessed.

Advertisements

He revealed: “That is a day I would always remember. Yes. Yes, yes, yes, it is. Yeah, man, it’s really hot.

“This is one of those things where you don’t really understand the intensity of the flames until you walk up on a car that’s burning, and it is intense. To the point your hair’s singeing up on you know, your eyelashes and eyebrows might get a little singe, but at the same time the adrenaline was rushing.”