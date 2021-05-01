MLB The Show 21 down: Servers status latest, maintenance scheduled for this weekend

Author:

MLB The Show 21 fans will see servers go down once again today for maintenance. This month will continue as the previous one ended, with MLB The Show 21 servers being taken offline on Saturday May 1. As with previous server downtimes, MLB The Show 21 will be going down at 4am pacific / 7am eastern / 12pm BST.

PlayStation and Xbox gamers are advised to finish all games before then.

The MLB The Show 21 Twitter posted: “Server maintenance is scheduled at 4 AM PT on Saturday 5/1/21. Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you.”

The latest server downtime comes the day after a server update and new game update was released.

Game update 3 is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One, with the new patch bringing to the table a roster download error fix among plenty of other things.

Announcing the release of this patch yesterday the MLB The Show 21 Twitter posted: “Game Update 3 & server update @ 4 AM PT on 4/30/21 includes.

“Increased progression rate of Ballplayer fundamentals. Search functions in the Stadium Creator Vault. Roster download error fix.

“Please complete all games prior to that time”.