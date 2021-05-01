NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

MLB The Show 21 down: Servers status latest, maintenance scheduled...

Gaming

MLB The Show 21 down: Servers status latest, maintenance scheduled for this weekend

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

MLB The Show 21 fans will see servers go down once again today for maintenance. This month will continue as the previous one ended, with MLB The Show 21 servers being taken offline on Saturday May 1. As with previous server downtimes, MLB The Show 21 will be going down at 4am pacific / 7am eastern / 12pm BST.
PlayStation and Xbox gamers are advised to finish all games before then.

The MLB The Show 21 Twitter posted: “Server maintenance is scheduled at 4 AM PT on Saturday 5/1/21. Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you.”

The latest server downtime comes the day after a server update and new game update was released.

Game update 3 is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, S and Xbox One, with the new patch bringing to the table a roster download error fix among plenty of other things.

Announcing the release of this patch yesterday the MLB The Show 21 Twitter posted: “Game Update 3 & server update @ 4 AM PT on 4/30/21 includes.

“Increased progression rate of Ballplayer fundamentals. Search functions in the Stadium Creator Vault. Roster download error fix.

“Please complete all games prior to that time”.

The new MLB The Show 21 update doesn’t bringing any gameplay tweaks but adds plenty of fixes.

Here is a list of the gameplay fixes update 3 adds, and if you want to reach the full patch notes then click here.

Fixed a bug where a player would dive tag when it wasn’t necessary

Fixed an issue where left handed pitchers would turn the wrong direction when covering home

Fixed an issue where the catcher would occasionally not attempt to tag a runner stealing home

Fixed an occasional freeze that would happen when the offensive player steals on a bases loaded while swinging on strike 3

Pinch runner substitution will now only prompt user of extra runner on 2nd if they should be replaced

Players that are due up are now visible in the quick menu on offence and defence

Fixed an issue where players would occasionally “freeze” after the defensive users selects a secondary pitch

Fixed an issue where users were not able to pick up the ball after a diving stop

Fixed an issue where catchers would throw after a throw cancel

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a soft lock after a homerun

Fixed a visual bug that would cause player cards getting stuck on the screen for the offensive user

Fixed a bug that would cause a runner to disappear when they were also called to the on-deck circle in Showdown

Fixed a soft lock that would occasionally happen when the defensive player makes a substitution

Fixed an issue that would cause hitter tendencies to not display in player cards in game

