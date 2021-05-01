NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Noel Clarke: Police receive report of sex offence claim amid...

Celebrities

Noel Clarke: Police receive report of sex offence claim amid allegations against actor

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Noel Clarke: Police receive report of sex offence claim amid allegations against actor

Following the initial revelations, in a statement made to the PA News Agency, Mr Clarke said: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”

Express.co.uk has approached The Met for further comment.

More to follow…

