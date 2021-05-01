Princess Cruises UK sailings boosted by 'luxurious' hands-free service – no more queues

Author:

While most cruise lines may have on pause for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many are returning to sailing with the launch of an array of UK itineraries. Among them is Princess Cruises, which is embarking on a host of UK sailings from Southampton beginning in July.

"I think it was five ships, pre-Covid and then every single ship as they come back will be fully Medallion enabled. So it is absolutely a consistent feature for our brand going forward." Along with reducing the need for touch-points and helping to enhance social distancing, the Ocean Medallion also promises a new opulent way to cruise. "Before Covid we were really excited that the Ocean Medallion was going to help us to offer personalised guest experiences and really just remove some of those friction points that you have as part of your holiday but actually now in this post-COVID environment, as well there are additional enhancements that really help," Mr Roberts said. "Guests can enjoy things like a touch-less embarkation process or contactless payment on board.

"Even your cabin door unlocks automatically as you walk up to it so that you don't have to pull out your key card and touch it to a sensor." However, along with ensuring guests can enjoy more contact-free opportunities onboard, it also means lining up at the bar or even journeys to the shop might be a thing of the past. "There's really nice features around being able to not having to queue," continued Mr Roberts. "We have a feature called Ocean Now which means that you can order food or drink, or indeed just something that you need, from where you are anywhere on one of our servers will bring it to you.