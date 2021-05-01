PS Plus May 2021 free games update ahead of PlayStation Plus release

Author:

This month’s PS Plus free games list includes a total of three titles that can be downloaded and played on PS5.

Unlike Games with Gold, all three titles will be available to install on Tuesday, May 6, across all platforms.

The games chosen by Sony includes Battlefield V, Stranded Deep, and Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.

All three of these games are available to download and play on PS5 consoles, but not all of them can be played on PlayStation 4 consoles.

Like in the past, Sony has chosen to release a game on PlayStation Plus that’s already available on PS4 but can only be played on PS5.

This would be Wreckfest, which will be available to download on May 6 as a PS5-only title.