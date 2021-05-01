PS5 stock shortages: One step forward, two steps back for PlayStation 5 customers

Author:

After a horrendous month of PlayStation 5 stock issues in April, customers are expecting a much better time of things in May.

PS5 shipping delays have led to hardly any PS5 restocks in the past few weeks, something that should be remedied with record stock drops in early to mid-May.

Unfortunately, however, the good news ends there, because Sony expects stock shortages to continue throughout the year.

Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said that the company is unable to “drastically increase the supply”.

While the PS5 is still expected to outperform the PlayStation 4 during the same period of its lifespan, it’s unlikely to meet the overwhelming demand of the public.

“As I said earlier, we’re aiming for more sales volume than the PS4 [during year 2],” Totoki said (via VGC). “But can we drastically increase the supply? No, that’s not likely.”

“The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume.

“So, at present, we’d like to aim at [beating] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4.”

With a lack of semiconductors continuing to cause problems for Sony, the company is starting to explore alternatives.