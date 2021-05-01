PS5 stock shortages: One step forward, two steps back for PlayStation 5 customers

Author:
After a horrendous month of PlayStation 5 stock issues in April, customers are expecting a much better time of things in May.
PS5 shipping delays have led to hardly any PS5 restocks in the past few weeks, something that should be remedied with record stock drops in early to mid-May.
Unfortunately, however, the good news ends there, because Sony expects stock shortages to continue throughout the year.
Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said that the company is unable to “drastically increase the supply”.
While the PS5 is still expected to outperform the PlayStation 4 during the same period of its lifespan, it’s unlikely to meet the overwhelming demand of the public.
“As I said earlier, we’re aiming for more sales volume than the PS4 [during year 2],” Totoki said (via VGC). “But can we drastically increase the supply? No, that’s not likely.”
“The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume.
“So, at present, we’d like to aim at [beating] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4.”
With a lack of semiconductors continuing to cause problems for Sony, the company is starting to explore alternatives.
“We could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design we could cope,” Totoki continues.
“In [the Electronics Products & Solutions business] we took a flexibility manoeuvre and in FY2021 we liked to flexibility adapt to the situation.”
With shortages likely to continue, customers should keep a close eye on the next round of PS5 stock drops in May.
According to the PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates Twitter, the May delivery dates have moved forward, so finally some good news for customers.
“PS5 UK Stock arrived a few days earlier than expected,” the account tweets. “GAME and Argos will release PS5 bundles between 4-12th May now. Amazon expected 10-17th.”
To give yourself the best possible chance of securing a console, it’s worth bookmarking some of the more popular stock checker accounts.
This includes Digital Foundry Deals, Stock Informer, PS5 UK Stock – Instant Updates, and Express Gaming.
If you do manage to get hold of a PS5 then you’re in for a treat, because the next few weeks are packed with new game releases.
PS5 exclusive Returnal has received rave reviews, while Resident Evil Village reviews should follow soon.
Described as a roguelike bullet-hell shooter, Returnal takes place on a hostile alien planet where no two runs are the same.
“After crash-landing on a shape-shifting alien planet, Selene finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again she’s defeated, forced to restart her journey every time she dies.
“In this roguelike shooter, both the planet and your equipment change with every cycle, forcing you to adapt your play style and take on evolving challenges.”
