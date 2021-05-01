Resident Evil Village Demo times for PC, Xbox and PS4 extended

Author:
Xbox and PC gamers have had to wait longer for access, but the full Resident Evil Village Demo experience is scheduled to launch this weekend across all platforms.
And instead of using the older timed limited format, Resi fans are set to get a longer window to play the 60-minute demo.
Capcom has not announced an extension for how long you can play, but they have made it possible to access the demo for a week rather than just 24-hours.
It’s a big improvement over what has been available on the PlayStation over the past few weeks and should make it a little less complicated for fans to enjoy.
The good news is that this last-minute tweak has not changed the release date for gamers to start playing through the demo, with everything still scheduled to go live this weekend.
And for anyone who wants to dive straight away, Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil Village Demo is available to preload today.
This will help speed up gaining access to the trial when it goes live across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC platforms.
RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE DEMO TIMES
Capcom has confirmed the official times for when the Resident Evil Village Demo will be playable in North America and Europe.
For gamers in North America, the Resident Evil Village Demo will release on Xbox, PC and PS4 at 5pm PDT, on Saturday, May 1.
For gamers in Europe, the Resident Evil Village Demo will be playable at 1am BST, on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
Demo access will last a full week, meaning you can play through the full 60 minutes until May 10.
The original 24-hour window starting 5PM PDT May 1 (1AM BST May 2) has been increased by a week, and now ends at the same times on May 9 PDT (May 10 BST).
As mentioned above, this demo has been available on PS4 several times over the past few weeks but it will be the first instance when it has launched on Xbox and PC platforms.
And for those wanting a hint at what will be included in this week’s demo, a full description of the Castle segment can be found below:
“If you’re looking to step into the halls of Castle Dimitrescu, you’re in for a treat this weekend. When you first step into the castle, you may immediately feel the contrast between the decrepit village of the first early access experience to its regal interior.
“One of the major motifs of this area, and the game in general, was creating environments filled with beauty.
“When players aren’t running for their lives, we wanted to create a setting that they could enjoy by venturing through and slowly taking in all the sights and scenes.
“Of course, every picture of beauty hides a face of terror. Players may also find themselves beneath the splendor in an underground prison, tiptoeing past cold cellar bars that offer a sharp juxtaposition to the warmth found up above.
“In Resident Evil 7 biohazard, our main focus was creating something claustrophobic with a lot of depth. With Resident Evil Village, we wanted to use what we learned as a foundation to build upon and create something expansive with more variety.
“The juxtaposition within Castle Dimitrescu, between the well-lit halls of the upper floors and the cold dark chambers down below, is just a small example of the different kinds of environment Ethan Winters will find himself in as he desperately searches for his daughter Rose.
“Not only will he find himself in a wider variety of environments this time around, but he’ll also have a bigger arsenal of weaponry at his disposal as well. It’s all up to you to strategize and figure out what works best in every new environment and situation that you find yourself in.”
