Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns as she poses in just a towel in sexy bathroom snap

Author: Dorothy Howbrook
This post originally appeared on Showbiz – The Scottish Sun
MODEL Rosie Huntington-Whiteley proves she can even make a towel look good.
The blonde stunner, 34, is engaged to Hollywood actor Jason Statham, 53, and the pair share three-year-old son Jack together.
Rosie and the Fast & Furious star have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in 2016.
On their decision to not rush into marriage she has previously said that it wasn’t a “huge priority.”
She shared: “We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy.
“I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.”
Rosie recently revealed that she was most taken with how grounded and humble Jason was when she first met him.
She said: “I remember calling my friend the next day and just being like, ‘Wow, he’s so unexpectedly not who I thought he’d be.
“He’s so grounded and humble, he’s really fun and charismatic and energetic.’”
