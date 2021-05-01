NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Stacey Solomon dismissing Royal Family as just ‘celebrities’ in old...

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon dismissing Royal Family as just ‘celebrities’ in old clip leaves fans split

1 min

119views
99
15 shares, 99 points

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Stacey Solomon dismissing Royal Family as just ‘celebrities’ in old clip leaves fans split

At this point, Jane pointed out how they are “becoming like celebrities,” but “the Queen is brilliant”.

Stacey countered: “To me that’s all they are, they’re celebrities.”

Advertisements

Linda then waded in adding: “I love the Queen, and she’s always worked really hard.”

But Stacey continued: “But I would work hard if the whole country paid for me to have like 12 houses.”

Jane quickly corrected her on this point, explaining how much UK citizens actually contribute.

She said: “They don’t pay for all of the houses. We contribute about £39 million a year. It costs £300 million a year to run the royal family.

“But I’m with you. After the Queen I’d have them all on bicycles and living in a terraced house.

“But I love the Queen, I think she’s fantastic.”

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
15 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in