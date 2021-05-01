NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Texas MS 150 bike ride canceled due to weather

US

Texas MS 150 bike ride canceled due to weather

Author: KTRK

This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed

Texas MS 150 bike ride canceled due to weather
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The annual Texas MS 150 bike ride scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to the weather, according to organizers.

"We monitored the weather forecast through the night, but the heavy rain, flash flood warnings and the advisement our teams on the ground deemed this an unsafe ride and safety is our top priority for everyone connected to Bike MS," organizers tweeted Saturday morning. "While this is immensely disappointing and we understand the desire to ride, we strongly discourage riding the route on your own."

Organizers said they plan to give updates next week about the next Bike MS: Texas MS 150 event.

The Texas MS 150 ride had several locations where participants were to begin riding Saturday morning, including in Katy, Waller, La Grange and Todd Mission. The finish line was set to be at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

