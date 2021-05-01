This Week on Xbox: April 30, 2021

Author:

We know you're busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we're talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you've got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We've pared down the past week's news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox!

Continuing Our PC Gaming Journey in 2021 and Beyond

We’ve talked often about our “player-first” approach to gaming over the last few years. In the past, that may have meant different things to different people, especially for those who identified strongly with being a console gamer, a PC gamer, or a mobile gamer. If you were to walk the (virtual) halls at Xbox today, I think you’d find… Read more

Call of Duty Endowment Launches Campaign in Support of Military Appreciation Month

This Military Appreciation Month, we are launching the #CODEMedicalHeroes campaign to address the significant unemployment and underemployment disparity that former medical and hospital corpsmen confront when returning to civilian life. Although military medical training generates qualified, adaptable… Read more

Inside Xbox Series X|S Optimized: Warframe

One of the biggest benefits of all that power in the hardware is giving developers the ability to make games that are Xbox Series X|S Optimized. This means that they’ve taken full advantage of the unique capabilities of Xbox Series X|S, both for new titles built natively using the Xbox Series X|S development environment… Read more

Free Play Days – Override 2: Super Mech League and Monster Truck Championship

Battle it out in a gigantic robot brawler or get behind the wheel of colossal trucks, all in this weekend’s supersized Free Play Days lineup. Override 2: Super Mech League and Monster Truck Championship are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from… Read more

Become the Master Builder with Dragon Quest Builders 2 and Xbox Game Pass on May 4

Get ready to put on your hard hats, grab your tools, and to start construction. You’ll be able to embark on an epic journey and become the Master Builder, as Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S (via backward compatibility), and Windows 10 PC and Xbox Game Pass (Console, Cloud, and PC) on May 4… Read more

Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC Launches Today on Xbox One

The wait is over! We’re thrilled to announce that the Assetto Corsa Competizione British GT Pack DLC is available today on Xbox One. We know our community have been asking for this DLC for a while now, so it’s exciting to finally be able to bring you this news. For those new to Assetto Corsa Competizione, here’s what… Read more

Second Extinction (Game Preview): What to Know Before Taking Earth Back from Mutated Dinosaurs

It’s finally time for players to join the fight and reclaim Earth from the mutated dinosaurs who currently rule in Second Extinction (Game Preview). Having the game available today via the Game Preview program with Xbox Game Pass on Day One is beyond thrilling and will allow us to shape the game together with you… Read more

Learn the Lore of Necromunda: Hired Gun

Welcome to the world of our fast-paced, brutal fire-person shooter, Necromunda: Hired Gun, coming June 1 to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. On behalf of Streum On Studio, let me take you through the colossal super-cities that delve deep into the planet Necromunda, where millions live and die… Read more

Top 5 Takeaways from Game Stack Live

For the past two years, Game Stack Live has been giving us an exclusive look into all things game development at Microsoft. From deep dives into xCloud’s architecture to gamedev hacks and shortcuts, the live series has given us a good idea of how game development is evolving and what game developers care about. In case you… Read more

Fight Your Friends in the Fast-Paced Shooter Cymatically Muffed

Don’t you hate it when you wake up and some scientist has experimented on you and stolen your headphones? It’s time for a fast-paced top-down shooter where you and your friends can find that guy and make him pay. Or fight everyone you know in the best 2-8 local multiplayer PvP games around, your call…. Read more

Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets A First-of-Its-Kind Ultralight Plane

Microsoft Flight Simulator is proud to announce today’s release of the Top Rudder Solo 103, the first-ever ultralight plane developed for the new flight simulator by Asobo Studio and Xbox Game Studios. The unique Solo 103 is the ultimate in recreational aviation — a beautifully balanced aircraft that’s sporty and responsive… Read more

Ghostbusters and Studios Pack Bring Movie Magic to Planet Coaster: Console Edition

We’re delighted to be sharing exciting news on the Planet Coaster: Console Edition‘s upcoming DLC. We’re bringing not one, but two incredible packs to Planet Coaster, both fit to burst with amazing new rides, stunning new scenery, blueprints, props, sound effects, and so much more… Read more

Knockout City Will Launch with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play on May 21

There’s just one month to go before Knockout City slams onto the gaming scene. And judging by the one million downloads during the recent cross play beta, this dodgebrawling game is sure to make an impact. The best part? It will be available to play at launch on May 21 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Play members… Read more

Xbox and NTWRK Collaborate to Make Art

Xbox and NTWRK have teamed up with Reality to Idea (RTI) — the design studio and brand founded by Joshua Vides — to unveil a beautifully hand-painted crate featuring the next generation of Xbox hardware. With 15+ years at the intersection of streetwear and art, RTI has collaborated with some of the world’s most… Read more

Fallout 76: Locked and Loaded Update Brings C.A.M.P. Slots, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, and More

A new update for Fallout 76 is here! The Locked and Loaded update features something for all of Appalachia’s denizens to enjoy, from an extra C.A.M.P. slot and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. loadouts to a whole new Season of content to uncover! Armor Ace is back! Navigate the all-new Cold Steel game board, earning S.C.O.R.E. and unlocking… Read more

Five Reasons Why Angels with Scaly Wings Could be Your New Favorite Narrative Adventure

Angels with Scaly Wings follows the story of the player travelling to the dragon world as an ambassador. But things get complicated and suddenly you’re thrust in the middle of a murder investigation. Here are five reasons why Angels with Scaly Wings might just become your new favorite narrative adventure… Read more

New Games with Gold for May 2021

The May Games with Gold lineup is here! On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, battle to claim the throne in Armello, and uprise and take over the overworld in Dungeons 3. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, put on the cowl and fight crime in Lego Batman, and rule and manage your island nation in Tropico 4… Read more

Boris the Rocket is Now Available on Xbox One

We got the idea of Boris the Rocket from a dream our programmer had. He dreamed of a Soviet instrument panel. So, we met up, put our heads together and came up with a general concept after everyone pitched their ideas. We saw the importance of design documents after our work on Black Baron when we’d parted ways with our… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: May 3 to 7

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject… Read more