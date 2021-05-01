Toys For Bob Is Now A Support Developer For Call Of Duty: Warzone

Author:

Developer Toys for Bob has announced on Twitter it’s now supporting the development of Call of Duty: Warzone – Season 3.

While this might not seem all that concerning, a number of team members who worked on the Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon games have announced they’ve left the developer.

It’s the end of an era, but I wish my former coworkers still with TFB all the best with what’s ahead!— Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

Same! Altho everyone I interfaced with and worked along was let go, I’m very glad it’s not a totally shuttering— Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) April 30, 2021

Although it’s been mentioned how some staff were “let go“, one former employee claims everyone who has departed left on good terms. Either way, it seems like Activision might be moving on from Crash and Spyro.

I want to clarify that no-one was laid off at Toys for Bob. Anyone who has left has done so on good terms.— Blake the Non-Binary Robot (@nonbinary_robot) April 30, 2021

Crash Bandicoot 4‘s sales reportedly did not live up to Activision’s expectations, so news of Toys for Bob being reassigned doesn’t come as a complete surprise. The same studio was also responsible for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, the Switch port of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and the Skylanders series.

Fellow Activision developer Vicarious Visions – the team behind the recent Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster – was recently merged into Blizzard and is now helping out with the upcoming release Diablo II: Resurrected. And Beenox (Crash N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled) is also helping out with Call of Duty.

If we hear any developments, we’ll be sure to let you know. How do you feel about Activision focusing all its attention on Call of Duty? Leave a comment down below.