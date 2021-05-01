Wood burning stove rules: Changes today mean you could face huge fines

Author:

The change comes after the World Health Organisation identified a pollutant called PM2.5 as the most serious air pollutant for human health.

A major source of this pollutant is burning house coal or wet wood at home, and the Government’s Clean Air Strategy is attempting to cut this production down by introducing the new rules.

PM2.5 isn’t visible to the naked eye but both short and long-term exposure to the pollutant increases the risk of early deaths from respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and increased hospital admissions.

Children growing up in a home that burns these PM2.5-producing fuels are more likely to have reduced lung function and can develop asthma.

