'A lot of work needs to be done' Women risk getting thousands of pounds less in retirement

On average, men in Northern Scotland have an average pension value of £41,603.
This is nearly double the size of the average pension value for women standing at £20,978.
The gap is also very wide in East Anglia – where the average male pension value is £45,429.
Meanwhile, the average pension value for women is 49 percent less, at £23,391.
That said, London is where the greatest pension wealth is held, with men having, on average, £9,000 more in their pension pot.
Michelle Gribbin, Chief Investment Officer at Profile Pensions, said: “What we see with these findings, sadly, is that the gender pay gap and the gender pension gap go hand in hand.
“Men, on average, earn more than women, and therefore can save and receive larger contributions from employers into their pension pot.
“It’s clear there’s much more to be done to help women gain the security they need going into retirement.
“Employees are able to decrease or increase this anytime that they see fit.”
Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Ms Gribbin said: “This research makes us realise how much work needs doing around equality, the gender pay gap and the pension pay gap.
“The pension pay gap is due to majority of higher paid roles held by men, and contributing a correspondingly smaller amount into their own pension pot.”
She added: “A lot of work needs to be done to ensure that the gender pay gap is closed, giving women across the UK the security they need for when their time comes to retire.”
Samantha Packham, pension adviser at Profile Pensions, said joining a workplace pension as soon as possible is her top tip.
“Don’t wait to be invited – if you don’t ask, you don’t get,” she told Express.co.uk.
“Now that the auto enrolment schemes are up and running, no one can deny that employers play a big part in helping to build our retirement pots.
“The normal age that an employee is invited to join their work place pension is 22.
“By asking to join the workplace pension earlier than the default age of 22, not only will workers benefit from the money they pay in, they will receive employer contributions and tax relief as well, which effectively doubles up the contributions.
“By opting in at the age of 18 instead of 22, that’s four extra years of ‘free money’ from your employers.
“As with most things in life, if you don’t ask, you don’t get.”
