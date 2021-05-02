Attendance Allowance claim may mean you get extra Pension Credit – how to check if you can

Via the GOV.UK website, the Government states people who get Attendance Allowance could get extra Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, or Council Tax Reduction.

To check whether this is possible, they should ask the helpline or the office dealing with their benefit.

Attendance Allowance can be applied for by post, via the Attendance Allowance claim form.

Advertisements

It’s possible to call the Attendance Allowance helpline to ask for a copy of this form, or for the form in alternative formats – such as braille, large print or audio CD.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed