Benidorm expat slams 'impossible' residency requirements for Spain post-Brexit

According to one expat, this new rule isn’t only impacting those with plans to relocate, but it is also causing “major issues” for those already living in Spain.
Tony Harrison, who currently lives in the Spanish seaside resort, told Express.co.uk of some of the problems expats are currently facing.
“I think Brexit has caused major issues for many living in Spain and certainly for many in Benidorm,” he explained.
“This biometric card explicitly states that it has been issued to the holder under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement.
“All UK nationals legally resident in Spain before January 1 2021 have the right to request this card.
“If you register as resident after July 6 2020 but were living in Spain before January 1 2021, you must follow a two-step process to obtain your TIE. “If you meet the requirements and your application is approved you will be issued with the TIE.”
“To be granted a TIE card which has been introduced post-Brexit for all UK nationals seeking permanent residency in Spain you have to meet a certain
criterion which for many is impossible,” he continued.
“You either have to have proven monthly income, a certain amount in the bank.
“My wife had to show she had €7,000 for three months.
“You also have to show evidence of a 20-hour contract and private health insurance in some cases.
“Most of these were impossible for most and many are now looking to return to the UK.”
“The process for applying for your TIE is also very slow and can be expensive, many local lawyers charging high fees,” said Mr Harrison.
“For some who had the old residency cards the process was simpler with this being exchanged for the new card.”
According to Mr Harrison, expats who have not yet received their new residency card could be left unable to access some basic necessities.
“One of the more disturbing elements of all this is it will become increasingly difficult for expats to gain access to bank accounts, services, health and even renting an apartment as all require a full residency card,” he said.
