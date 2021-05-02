Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker LIVE: Katie Taylor beats Natasha Jonas, main event next

Author:
Chisora’s manager David Haye lost the toss and that sparked outraged from his fighter who was refusing to fight – that was until his mum stepped in.
Haye said: “Thankfully the voice of reason came in – Viola, Derek’s lovely mother, and she is the only person he actually listens to.
“I spoke to Viola about an hour ago and she said, ‘I told him he’s going to come to the ring first, like he promised, and that’s that.
“I talked to Derek, and Derek sort of agreed, yes he’s agreed that.
“The fight is 100 per cent on. Derek will be walking to the ring first as he should have done, because he lost the coin toss. We’ve got ourselves a fight.”
Dereck Chisora vs Joseph Parker LIVE undercard results
Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker
Katie Taylor bts Natasha Jonas via unanimous decision
Campbell Hatton bts Levi Dunn via referee scorecard 40-36
Chris Eubank Jr bt Marcus Morrison via unanimous decision
Dmitry Bivol bt Craig Richards via unanimous points decision
Johnny Fisher bt Phil Williams via 3rd round stoppage
Jovanni Straffon bt James Tennyson via 1st round stoppage
Scott Fitzgerald bt Gregory Trenel via 3rd round stoppage
The undercard is set to get underway from 6pm on Saturday May 1.
Chisora and Parker are expected to make their ring walks at around 10.30pm.
The fight will be broadcast exclusively by Sky Sports Box Office.
The pay-per-view event will cost £19.95, with repeats showing at 9am and 4pm the following day.
