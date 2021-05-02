NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

US

Finally drying out later today, but it won't be dry for long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Our Flash Flood Watch has been trimmed back, and will be fully expired as of 7AM as rain bands gradually clear from west to east. The highest rain chances this morning will be north and east of Houston, and because locations east of I-45 have seen the lower-end of rainfall totals thus far, I don’t expect any significant flooding with what remains.WATCH: Live coverage of weekend rain across SE Texas

As we head in to the afternoon we’ll clear out not just any lingering rain, but also the clouds, bringing mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon.

Houston Transtar is tracking high water locations on Houston roadways. Check them here.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.When will we start drying out?
The upper level low that has been bringing the repeated rain is on its way out this morning. Most of the rain will follow but a couple of isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon in our northern-most areas.

When is our next big chance of rain?
Our next cool front is expected to move in Tuesday bringing us a chance for scattered showers and storms.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
