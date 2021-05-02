Finally drying out later today, but it won't be dry for long

As we head in to the afternoon we’ll clear out not just any lingering rain, but also the clouds, bringing mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon.
The upper level low that has been bringing the repeated rain is on its way out this morning. Most of the rain will follow but a couple of isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon in our northern-most areas.
When is our next big chance of rain?
Our next cool front is expected to move in Tuesday bringing us a chance for scattered showers and storms.
