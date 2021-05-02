Finally drying out later today, but it won't be dry for long

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Our Flash Flood Watch has been trimmed back, and will be fully expired as of 7AM as rain bands gradually clear from west to east. The highest rain chances this morning will be north and east of Houston, and because locations east of I-45 have seen the lower-end of rainfall totals thus far, I don’t expect any significant flooding with what remains.

As we head in to the afternoon we’ll clear out not just any lingering rain, but also the clouds, bringing mostly sunny skies and a warm afternoon.

Houston Transtar is tracking high water locations on Houston roadways. Check them here.

When will we start drying out?

The upper level low that has been bringing the repeated rain is on its way out this morning. Most of the rain will follow but a couple of isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon in our northern-most areas.

When is our next big chance of rain?

Our next cool front is expected to move in Tuesday bringing us a chance for scattered showers and storms.