Google Maps Street View: Couple spotted in baffling 'romantic' truck situation

Google Maps Street View often catches people around the world in some rather unexpected situations. Sometimes these are scenarios created by the people caught on camera for comic effect.
The man, in a blue T-shirt and grey jeans, is holding on to the red metal bars above his head.
He does not look as though is there against his will and instead holds a rather casual stance.
A female stands opposite him, leaning against the red metal bars with one arm resting beside her.
While the couple’s faces are blurred to protect their privacy, they both appear to be grinning as they look toward the Google cameras direction.
However, one Reddit user chimed in to shed some light on what they think could be occurring.
“As someone who was there literally last month it’s only illegal for the driver to be unbuckled,” they wrote.
“This is common and usually features about eight people in the back there.
“This is just normal Mexican transportation.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments