NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Michael Jackson fashion: MJ's iconic songs remembered through his clothes

Entertainment

Michael Jackson fashion: MJ's iconic songs remembered through his clothes

1 min

88views
83
13 shares, 83 points
Michael Jackson fashion: MJ's iconic songs remembered through his clothes
Michael Jackson’s fashion choices are famous, mainly for his bold choices and short-term obsessions with certain looks. These have included Army-influenced outfits, a glittery white glove and even a face mask in his later years. Express.co.uk breaks down some of the singer’s most iconic songs – and the outfits which he is remembered for.

The Rock With You sequin shellsuit

Michael Jackson’s final single of the 1970s was Rock With You, in which the singer danced with a sparkly microphone.

However, the sparkles were not just on the mic, as he was sporting a sequin-covered silver shellsuit, which shone as he danced the night away under the green lights.

The song went to Number One in the US Billboard Hot 100 and was the second single from his breakthrough solo album Off the Wall.

Advertisements

READ MORE:  New films on Netflix in May: What is coming to Netflix UK in May 2021?

The Bad jacket

In 2018, the jacket Michael wore for his Bad tour in the late 1980s sold for $ 298,000 (£213,000).

However, in the music video, the jacket was heavier, more chain-covered and generally, more famous.

The video is iconic, having been directed by Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese, and the jacket was meant to represent an edgier side to Michael.

DON’T MISS

The Black or White shirt

Michael wore a simple white shirt with a t-shirt underneath in the music video for Black or White, which saw him travel all around the world.

However, that outfit became iconic, mainly for the stage performances of the time where fans would see it float all around him like a cape.

The music video also showed Michael wearing a glove – though this was fingerless, which later superseded his iconic single glove.

The Superbowl army-inspired outfit

Though not related to a specific song, his Army-inspired outfit at the Superbowl astounded fans.

Advertisements

For much of Michael’s later fashion choices, he wore army-inspired garb, including jackets with militia buttons and shoulder pads.

This one also had a touch of Hollywood glam, as it was black and gold and covered in sequins.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in