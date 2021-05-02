More rain on the way this weekend for the Houston area

Author: KTRK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Our next round of showers and storms is currently moving in from the West. The broken line of rain is moving eastward at about 30 mph. Areas that have already received heavy rain yesterday and today could experience street flooding if heavy rain falls in those area again.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday at 7 a.m. because several more rounds of heavy thunderstorms could move over the same locations and cause flash flooding.

When could heavy rain return to the Houston area?

A broken band of showers and storms is currently moving into Southeast Texas and could bring moderate to heavy rain to parts of SE Texas this evening. .. If the line stays together, it will make its way into Houston around 6-7 pm. Scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight into early Sunday.

When will we start drying out?

The upper level low that has been bringing the repeated rain will move out late tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will follow but a couple of isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon.