More rain on the way this weekend for the Houston area
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Our next round of showers and storms is currently moving in from the West. The broken line of rain is moving eastward at about 30 mph. Areas that have already received heavy rain yesterday and today could experience street flooding if heavy rain falls in those area again.

WATCH: Live coverage of weekend rain across SE Texas

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Sunday at 7 a.m. because several more rounds of heavy thunderstorms could move over the same locations and cause flash flooding.

Houston Transtar is tracking high water locations on Houston roadways. Check them here.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.When could heavy rain return to the Houston area?
A broken band of showers and storms is currently moving into Southeast Texas and could bring moderate to heavy rain to parts of SE Texas this evening. .. If the line stays together, it will make its way into Houston around 6-7 pm. Scattered showers and storms will be possible overnight into early Sunday.

When will we start drying out?
The upper level low that has been bringing the repeated rain will move out late tomorrow morning. Most of the rain will follow but a couple of isolated showers will be possible into the afternoon.

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

